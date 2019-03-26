Salty Tart closes LynLake location

Salty Tart has closed its LynLake location, ending the bakery’s operations in Minneapolis.

The shop at 2940 Harriet Avenue closed for good at 3 p.m. on March 26. Michelle Gayer, the owner of Salty Tart, said she’s ready to do something different. That means ending the bakery exclusive side of the business and going all in on Salty Tart’s cafe in St. Paul, which serves breakfast, lunch and coffee in addition to baked goods.

“We’ve decided to focus our energy in one place,” Gayer said.

A cook at heart, Gayer said after 11 years of running a bakery, she’s ready to get back on the line.

Salty Tart moved from Midtown Global Market to the LynLake location in 2017, and opened the bakery to the public to drop in for a loaf last fall.

“The foot traffic wasn’t what we expected it to be,” Kathy Gibson, a Salty Tart employee, said.

Gayer said she’s been calling around to other Minneapolis bakeries to try to find places for her Minneapolis staff to work after the closure.

St. Paul isn’t that far away, Gayer said, and encouraged fans of Salty Tart’s baked goods to find them there.

“Grab your passports and cross the river,” she joked.