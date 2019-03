After more than 60 years of selling bicycles in the Twin Cities, Penn Cycle closed its six metro locations March 18, including the Minneapolis shop in LynLake.

Five of the stores will reopen as Freewheel Bike locations, but the location at Lake & Lyndale will not, according to Tony Ross, a former manager at the Minneapolis Penn Cycle.

Ross is now working for Freewheel Bike at their location along the Midtown Greenway at 2834 10th Ave. S. He said Freewheel has taken on all the Penn Cycle employees. Freewheel Bike has another Minneapolis location on the West Bank.

The Sorensen family, who owned Penn Cycle, bought the building at 710 W. Lake St. in 1989, according to Hennepin County records.

“We’re confident Freewheel Bike will immediately become a central support network for all cyclists in our community,” Penn Cycle owner Pat Sorensen wrote on the company’s Facebook page. “While there may be some changes, we hope you find them as exciting as we do and know we are leaving you in good hands.”

Freewheel will accept Penn Cycle gift cards until April 3.