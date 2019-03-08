Calhoun Square for sale

Several suites are open at Calhoun Square, now up for sale. File photo.

Calhoun Square is back on the market.

The Uptown shopping center at the corner of Lake & Hennepin is being marketed for sale by Cushman & Wakefield, the company confirmed.

“Calhoun Square is a rare opportunity for an investor to add value to an iconic property in a dynamic community, the Uptown neighborhood in Minneapolis,” Cushman & Wakefield director Leah Maurer said in a statement.

The mall last changed hands in 2014, when it was acquired for $67 million by the Ackerberg Group, according to property records.

The 17o,000-square-foot mall also has a 730-space parking garage attached. There are currently 11 vacant suites in the mall, according to Ackerberg’s website.