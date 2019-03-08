Biz Buzz

Calhoun Square for sale

Updated: March 8, 2019 - 10:06 am
Several suites are open at Calhoun Square, now up for sale. File photo.
Calhoun Square is back on the market.

The Uptown shopping center at the corner of Lake & Hennepin is being marketed for sale by Cushman & Wakefield, the company confirmed.

“Calhoun Square is a rare opportunity for an investor to add value to an iconic property in a dynamic community, the Uptown neighborhood in Minneapolis,” Cushman & Wakefield director Leah Maurer said in a statement.

The mall last changed hands in 2014, when it was acquired for $67 million by the Ackerberg Group, according to property records.

The 17o,000-square-foot mall also has a 730-space parking garage attached. There are currently 11 vacant suites in the mall, according to Ackerberg’s website.

