The Bibelot-GoodThings gift shop in Linden Hills has moved down the block to make room for a new clothing boutique from the same company.

GoodStyle, a women’s clothing shop from the retailer behind GoodThings, opened March 18 in the former Bibelot space at 44th & Upton, according to a news release.

Bibelot-GoodThings, the partnership that emerged when Bibelot sold its metro locations in January, has moved down the block to the former home of Poppy boutique at 4301 Upton Ave.

The store will continue co-branding with Bibelot for now in Linden Hills and on Grand Avenue in St. Paul, but will eventually drop Bibelot from its name.

“We’re keeping the Bibelot-GoodThings name for a while because we know there are so many dedicated Bibelot customers,” spokesperson Tanya Rausch said.

The initial plan was to slowly transition from Bibelot to GoodThings at the location Bibelot called home for 23 years, but when the Poppy boutique space became available, the company seized the chance to expand its footprint in Linden Hills with its clothing store GoodStyle.

“We saw a need for more fashion, clothing and accessory options in Linden Hills,” Tyler Conrad, owner of the GoodThings family of stores said in a press release.

Moving the Bibelot-GoodThings store down the street will allow more space for distinctive displays in the gift shop, Conrad added.

GoodStyle sells women’s clothing, shoes and accessories, Rausch said. The store is the White Bear Lake-based company’s second location of its clothing shop. They expect to add more inventory the week of March 25, according to Rausch.