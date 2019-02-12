Zettas serving up flavorful flatbreads on Eat Street

Sophia Munch, left, and Paige Alexander prepare a flatbread sandwich at Zettas on 24th & Nicollet. Photo by Andrew Hazzard.

A new quick, affordable option has joined the ranks of delicious food available on Eat Street.

Zettas officially opened on Jan. 25 at 2424 Nicollet Ave. after a soft opening in December and is serving their fresh, ricotta-based flatbread sandwiches Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., or they sell out of the day’s ingredients.

The restaurant emerged when Paige Alexander and Brian Hoffman met in a coding class. Alexander had been managing a food truck, and Hoffman’s mother-in-law told him about an open suite in the Nicollet Avenue building where she works. Sophia Munch, a friend of Alexander’s with lots of food business experience, got dragged along.

The three partners started thinking up a concept for a casual eatery and their budget quickly doubled. They knew they wanted to offer fresh, fast food at a fair price.

“The number one thing we wanted was to offer something middle range,” Alexander said.

They had a few ideas and searched for inspiration on YouTube. Eventually they settled on a flatbread based on the Italian piadina, but with a couple tweaks, and a name, Zettas.

“It’s vaguely Italian, because we’re vaguely Italian,” Hoffman, who spent about five years living in Italy, said.

There are 19 ingredients on the menu. Each sandwich is based on two: the flatbread, each cooked fresh to order on iron grill, and ricotta cheese, made fresh daily. Ricotta, they say, works with anything.

The original sandwich, featured ricotta, rosemary and honey. Today there are five options, ranging in price from $4 to $9 and two to six ingredients.

The space is small, inside a shared office building across from a cell phone shop. Customers can watch their sandwich be prepared and scarf it down on a small abutting counter that lines the room. The business is green friendly, too. Everything they wrap the sandwiches in is recyclable or compostable.

Hoffman, who grew up in the neighborhood and has lived back in the area for about 13 years, said it’s thrilling to be part of the local food scene.

“We also wanted to bring back some of the older Eat Street,” he said.