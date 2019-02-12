Jinx Tea coming to Linden Hills

The Jinx Tea truck was frequently parked at Mill Ruins Park in downtown on weekends this summer. In May they will open a storefront location in Linden Hills. Submitted photo.

A popular tea truck is permanently parking itself in Linden Hills this spring.

Jinx Tea, which launched in 2017 as a mobile tea truck, will be opening a brick and mortar location at 45th & France in May.

Jennifer Wills, who co-founded Jinx Tea with Chris Eilers and his son Sam Eilers, said they noticed a lack of tea specific shops in the Twin Cities when they started conceptualizing the business in 2017. They wanted to try to do tea in fun and healthy way. They see the business as its own category, not a competition with other caffeinated beverages.

“It’s very different from coffee,” Wills said.

Bubble tea was the big hit for the truck business, which could be frequently found near the Stone Arch Bridge last summer. Most of their tea is cold brewed and kept in kegs.

Although the company’s target market is women, their truck experience taught them men like the tea, too.

“What was surprising was how people of all ages, locals and tourists, embraced the concept from day one,” she said.

While bubble tea is a specialty, Jinx Tea serves a range of carbonated and nitro-infused teas, and a line of non-alcoholic tea cocktails like Woke Punch, a carbonated hibiscus tea. They will also serve hot tea and sell a small selection of loose-leaf teas. Most of the tea is sourced through Verdant Tea in Minneapolis, which works with farmers in China.

“There’s something on the menu for everyone from familiar to exotic,” Wills said.

Jinx Tea is working on renovating a former Great Clips at 45th & France and said the Linden Hills location was the ideal neighborhood for them with its community feel and walkable streets. Easy access from Minneapolis, Edina and St. Louis Park was also a benefit

“A couple of years ago if I could have chosen an area that would be it,” Wills said.