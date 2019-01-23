Kate Goodpaster, of Patisserie 46, is one of three bakers who made the Team USA team for the 2020 Coupe du Monde. Photo by Isabel Subtil.

For the second time in five years, a baker from Kingfield’s Patisserie 46 has been selected to represent the United States in competition baking’s biggest showcase, the World Cup.

Kate Goodpaster, lead viennosserie pastry chef at Patisserie 46, is one of three bakers nationwide to be named to Team USA for the Bakery Coupe du Monde, which will take place in Paris in 2020. Her selection comes after an extensive process in which 22 bakers from across the nation applied and were screened through two rounds of try outs that tested the bakers’ creativity and execution.

“I was super excited and proud, but I knew I had to get to work training,” Goodpaster said.

She follows the path of her mentor and Patisserie 46 chef and owner John Kraus, who won a bronze medal at the 2015 World Cup.

Goodpaster, 31, grew up in St. Paul and said baking with her mother was always a favorite activity. Her friends and neighbors would benefit, too, as she’d often bake cookies for her whole school bus. During her senior year at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, she got more involved in the craft and picked up a job a bakery after graduation.

“I didn’t think immediately it would be my career,” she said.

Goodpaster got her teaching certificate while working at Butter Bakery Café at 37th & Nicollet, but ultimately decided to pursue baking full time and went to The French Pastry School of Chicago. She met Kraus at the end of 2013 and jumped at his offer to return to Minneapolis to work at Patisserie 46.

To prepare for the competition, Goodpaster is working on practicing her techniques at home and in quiet periods at the bakery.

“I’m pretty fortunate to be able to do my day to day work with my training in mind,” she said.

She helped Kraus prepare for the competition in 2015 and said he has been a source of wisdom for her in the application and preparation process.

“Five years ago, Kate told me that she wanted to be on the team, and she made it,” Kraus said in a press release. “I’m over the moon. It’s going to be a great growing experience for her as a professional and also as a human.”

In the World Cup competition, each of the three team members have a specific role. Goodpaster will be specializing in the viennoiserie category, the same department she overseas at Patisserie 46. Viennoiseries are baked goods make from yeast-leavened dough, such as croissants.

She said all three team members will have to work together to place well in competition, and that there will be opportunities for the three to meet up and practice before the Couple Louis Louis Lesaffre regional qualifier this year. The top 12 teams in the world will move on to the Coupe du Monde in 2020.

Her favorite thing to bake? A plain croissant.

“It’s seemingly simple but very complex,” she said.