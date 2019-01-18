P.S. Steak now open in Loring Park

A new steakhouse from Chef Mike DeCamp is now open in the former home of La Belle Vie in Loring Park.

P.S. Steak opened to the public on Jan. 7 and seeks to bring a unique twist on the tradition steakhouse with two spaces that give diners a different experience in the same venue, according to a press release.

The restaurant space will feature a seasonal menu with a variety of meat cuts that are dry-aged in a display case. The menu will include a rotating selection of game birds, seafood towers and classic steakhouse cocktails, according to the release.

The lounge section has been redone in a modern fashion, with live floor plants that create an intimate setting at each table, the news release said. The lounge will serve an abbreviated menu of small plates with a bar menu that features “progressive interpretations of classic cocktails”.

DeCamp, the executive chef, spent more than 10 years at La Belle Vie as he rose the Twin Cities culinary ranks. Today he is also in charge of the kitchens at Borough in the North Loop and Parlour in Minneapolis and St. Paul.