North Face closing Uptown location

The North Face is closing its Uptown store along Hennepin Avenue this month.

The outdoor clothing and equipment retailer confirmed it will shutter its location at 3008 Hennepin Ave. after 10 years in business.

A North Face spokesperson said the closure was not related to the reconstruction of Hennepin Avenue last year, and noted the brand still has stores in Twin Cities including a large space at Mall of America.

The store will close around the same time as its next door neighbor and fellow outdoor giant Columbia, which has announced its closing its Uptown location on Jan. 20.