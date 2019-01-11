Hasty Tasty taking a winter hiatus

LynLake smokehouse and cocktail bar Hasty Tasty has shut its doors for the winter, but the restaurant is planning a comeback, according to the restaurant’s owner.

Owner Mike Veazey told the Southwest Journal the restaurant will be closed for January and February, but hopes to reopen this spring with some new ideas in tow.

“The Hasty Tasty is not dead, we’re just taking the winter off,” Veazey said.

Veazey said the team behind Hasty Tasty, which opened in late 2017, hopes to do some traveling in the South to find new flavors and sources of inspiration for the smokehouse. The plan is to restart regular restaurant service in March or April, he said. The plan is to keep the space at the corner of Lake and Lyndale.

While the restaurant takes a hiatus, Veazey said there will be occasional pop-up offerings from local food trucks in the space.