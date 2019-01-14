GoodThings to absorb Bibelot in Linden Hills

Bibelot's Linden Hills location at Upton & 44th displays a "retiring" sale sign. GoodThings has announced it is purchasing the location and will be transitioning into the space over the next several months. Photo by Andrew Hazzard.

A new owner is emerging to continue selling a mix of clothing, gifts and home décor in Linden Hills.

GoodThings, a gift shop chain based in White Bear Lake, will buy two of the four Bibelot shops, including the location at 44th & Upton. The store will remain open during the transition.

In November 2018, Bibelot owner Roxy Freese announced she was retiring and would be closing her four locations while looking for potential buyers.

GoodThings, which has locations in White Bear Lake and Maple Grove, began working on an offer right away, according to a press release. The mother and son ownership team of Sharon and Tyler Conrad plan to take over the shop in Linden Hills and Bibelot’s original location along Grand Avenue in St. Paul. Bibelot locations in Northeast and St. Anthony Park are currently scheduled to close.

A transition from Bibelot to GoodThings will occur slowly over the next several months. The Linden Hills shop, currently running a Bibelot “retirement sale” will remain open and is currently dubbed Bibelot GoodThings. Tyler Conrad said GoodThings will begin bringing in their merchandise on Feb. 1. The store will accept Bibelot gift cards through Feb. 28.

“That way we keep everybody employed and we keep the customers coming in,” he said.

The plan is to have a spring brunch event on April 13 to celebrate the merger, and to host a grand re-opening of the stores as GoodThings locations in September.

The decision to keep open the Linden Hills shop and the original Bibelot location was easy for the Conrads after discovering the two neighborhood shops were the top performing Bibelot stores and had a loyal following among locals, Tyler Conrad said.

“We wanted to bring the best of Bibelot and the best of GoodThings and bring them together,” he said.

GoodThings is inviting current Bibelot employees to apply for roles at the new GoodThings stores.

Tyler Conrad said his mother, Sharon, and Freese go back many years, and that both are historic “retail divas” in the Twin Cities. GoodThings originally opened in 1973, and like Bibelot, offers a blend of gifts, home décor and clothing.

“I am truly delighted that GoodThings will be combining much of the Bibelot tradition with their own as the move into the future,” Freese said in a press release. “It is truly a wonderful fit.”