Co-working salon to fill Columbia space in Uptown

A large space recently vacated by Columbia Sportswear along Hennepin Avenue in Uptown will be filled by a co-working space for beauty professionals.

Salons by JC, a company that leases individual suite space to beauty industry professionals, plans to open at 3014 Hennepin Ave. in July, according to co-owner April Simek.

April, along with her co-owner and husband Doug Simek, plan to transform the two-story, 11,200 square-foot building from an open concept into 50 salon studio spaces that professionals can rent.

The Simeks are franchisees of Salons by JC, which began in Texas, and operate two other metro locations in Edina and Minnetonka. The Uptown location will be their largest space. There will nine Salons by JC statewide once it’s complete.

Simek said they were attracted to the area because of its population density and demographics. They believe there is a high volume of potential customers and professionals to work the space nearby.

Salons by JC attracts many hair stylists, Simek said, but has professional renters from across the health, wellness and beauty spectrum. Nail technicians, plastic surgeons, massage therapists and even tattoo artists take up residence in their spaces.

“It’s really one-stop beauty,” Simek said.

She said they intend to attract customers and renting clients through social media, and don’t mind joining a neighborhood with a high volume of salons. Their concept, Simek said, is different and may attract professionals with a large client list who want to break out on their own without having to do day-to-day building management or acquire their own large space. Salons by JC provides tenants an online booking system, credit card processing tools and other infrastructure needs.

Salons by JC is taking the next five months to build out the space and add the infrastructure necessary for multiple suites.

“I think we’re going to be a great addition to the neighborhood,” Simek said.