Piggy Bank opening Friday in Uptown

The menu at Piggy Bank is heavy on burgers, but offers a large, plant based section as well. Submitted photo.

A new restaurant is filling the void at the former home of Old Chicago, Game Sports Bar and Lotus Restaurant along Hennepin Avenue in Uptown.

Piggy Bank, a new project from Kaskaid Hospitality, the firm behind Crave and Union restaurants, is set to open Friday, Dec. 14, according to a news release.

The menu will feature a blend of classic bar fare, such as burgers, chicken wings and flatbreads alongside a wide offering of vegan dishes stemming from a partnership with Herbivorous Butcher.

Dining experiences will vary on customer preference, according to the release, with options for traditional seating, a walk-up ordering station and a lounge space with televisions and room for board games. Outdoor seating will be available in the summer.

“More often than not, restaurants are extremely siloed in what they offer,” Kaskaid CEO and Founder Kam Talebi said in the release. “We wanted to create a place where there was something for everyone at a very affordable price point dangerously close to fast casual pricing.”

Items on the menu hover in the $10 range for burgers and top out at $13 for entrees.

The building has turned over frequently over the years. It most recently had a 17-month run as Lotus Restaurant’s Uptown location that ended in September.

Piggy Bank “will be approachable for a diverse customer base”, according to the release, and seek to be part of Uptown’s nightlife scene on the weekends.

An official grand opening celebration is scheduled for Dec. 22.