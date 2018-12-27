CBD shop coming to LynLake

A store specializing in cannabidiol, a non-psychoactive cannabis compound commonly known as CBD that is said by proponents to help with several health issues, will open next week in LynLake.

Nothing But Hemp, a store from Twin Cities resident and cannabis industry consultant Steven Brown, will open its first brick and mortar location at 617 W. Lake St. on Jan. 2.

“It came down to location,” Brown said of deciding to place his first major shop in the Uptown area.

Nothing But Hemp launched Minnesota sales with a kiosk in the Maplewood Mall in November, and Brown said business there has grown steadily each week. He said customers are typically not casual mall walkers, but people seeking out the product and wanting advice on how to best use it.

“People prefer to look you in the eye, and they have a lot of questions,” Brown said.

Some of the first remain: Will this get me stoned? Followed by: Will I fail a drug test? (No is the answer to both). CBD, proponents say, can be used to treat inflammation, anxiety, migraines, chronic pain and seizures. The products do not contain THC, the active ingredient in marijuana that provides users a high. The Food and Drug Administration has approved a CBD-based drug to treat epilepsy, but otherwise has not endorsed benefits of CBD.

Most of the current customers are 45 and older, Brown said, with many using CBD to help with inflammation and anxiety. Younger women also frequently seek out his products to help with menstrual cramps, he said. In Uptown he hopes to reach a younger market of people in their 20s.

Nothing But Hemp’s CBD products come in a variety of forms, from tinctures and topical creams, to vaporizers, pills and even bath bombs.

Brown originally got into the cannabis industry through his marketing company. He was hired by a cultivator in California to help develop cannabis brands in the emerging legal market, work that connected him to a lot of producers on the West Coast. A cousin by marriage wanted to get into the business, too, and they decided to launch a CBD business in Minnesota where Brown lives.

Brown said he offers lower prices and better quality products than the wellness stores and smoke shops that sell CBD products in Minnesota because of his relationships out West, which enable him to buy directly from certified producers such as Siskiyou Sungrown in Oregon.

In December, Congress passed a new Farm Bill that legalized hemp, a non-psychoactive species of cannabis used for many purposes and from which CBD can be extracted. The signing of the bill has helped clear the runways for CBD sales to grow nationwide. In Minnesota, all cannabis products with less than a 0.3 percent THC concentration can be sold legally due to a 2015 law regulating industrial hemp.