BlackBlue opens first Minneapolis location in Tangletown

The exterior of BlackBlue's first Minneapolis location in Tangletown. Submitted photo.

A shop specializing in men’s clothing that features hard-to-find brands from across the globe has come to Tangletown.

BlackBlue, which launched its first store in St. Paul in 2009, opened its second location at 48th & Grand, across from The Foundry Home Goods, in early November.

Owner and founder Steve Kang said they are enjoying being in the neighborhood.

BlackBlue is primarily a men’s clothing store but is considering adding a more stock of women’s items, Kang said. The shop is known for its denim selection, featuring brands seldom seen in the Twin Cities, such as Raleigh and Left Field NYC. Also popular at BlackBlue are high-end knit and flannel products.

“We have a lot of offerings you can’t find anywhere else,” Kang said.

Kang finds brands from across the globe, like Danish clothier S.N.S. Herning, and said he tries to go for quality, classic clothing that will look good and last.

“Nothing too trendy,” he said.

Clothing at the store comes from high-end brands from the U.S., U.K, Japan, Denmark and Sweden.

Sales associate Grayson Hary said the shop has drawn in a number of BlackBlue fans from Minneapolis and the west metro, who are pleased to find a location closer to home.

“People are happy that we’re here,” Hary said.

BlackBlue is open Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.