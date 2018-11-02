Sunnyside Gardens hosts holiday market every Sunday

Summer may be long gone, but farmers are still to be found in Linden Hills. More than 60 vendors from the Linden Hills Farmers Market are heading indoors Nov. 4 to Sunnyside Gardens every Sunday through Dec. 23.

Vendors will rotate every week, joined by the Minneapolis Craft Market, which showcases work by emerging and established makers. Hot drinks are available for purchase in the greenhouse, where temps fluctuate from 40-60 degrees. The market is dog-friendly.

The holiday market runs Sundays from 9 a.m.-2 pm.