Now open: Social House Restaurant & Lounge

The new Social House restaurant is serving Ethiopian and other East African cuisine at 12 E. Franklin Ave, a site formerly home to a money exchange service.

Staff recommend calling ahead for takeout dishes like Ethiopian awaze tibs, a dish made with lamb and berbere spices and available with enjira.

The restaurant also serves sambusas, banana crepes with nutella, rice or pasta with goat meat, shrimp fried rice, and faxira bread filled with onion, jalapeno and tomato.

Customer Angelia Rene Thomas raved about the “beautiful” restaurant.

“To come in, to be treated like friends, nothing but niceness,” she said.