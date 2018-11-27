French Meadow opens new event space

The newly opened Nord Social Hall at French Meadow Bakery and Cafe. Submitted photo.

French Meadow Bakery and Cafe has opened a new event space at its Uptown location offering a larger space for catered gatherings.

Nord Social Hall, connected to French Meadow’s Lyndale Avenue location, is ideal for wedding rehearsal dinners, work holiday parities, large meetings and parties, according to events and catering manager Janel Olson.

It’s the latest add-on to the French Meadow campus, which owners Lynn Gordon and Steve Shapiro built out to include the Nord Tasting Room and the Bluestem Bar & Table in 2013.

Nord Social Hall has space for 86 people to sit and dine, and can fit around 100 for a cocktail party style event. Olson said the optimal size for a group is between 60-70 people.

Gordon enjoys collecting and repurposing antique items, Olson said, and it shows in Nord Social Hall, which features chandeliers taken from 19th century homes and a display case from a 19th century jewelry store that serves as a bar.

The space itself once served as an industrial freezer for the bakery, where they would store products to be shipped across the country.

Those renting out the room can order from French Meadow’s organic kitchen.

“If they like the space, it’s an easy book because they know the food is good,” Olson said.