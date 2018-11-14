Bonchon opens on Lake Street

Bonchon staff need 30 minutes of prep time for each fried chicken order.

Bonchon, meaning “my hometown” in Korean, is open at 1414 W. Lake St., serving its trademark spicy and soy garlic Korean fried chicken.

The franchise was founded in South Korea in 2002 and expanded worldwide, opening its first U.S. location to two-hour lines in 2006. The restaurant became famous for made-to-order chicken with a frying technique that renders out the fat, creating a crisper skin and leaner meat.

The Uptown menu also features bulgogi, japchae, pork buns, sliders, Korean tacos and Asian fusion dishes like popcorn shrimp and udon noodle soup.