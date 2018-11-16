Alchemy 365 opens Uptown fitness studio

Jalisa Goetz, regional director of operations and a coach with Alchemy 365, exercises in one of Alchemy's studios. Photo courtesy of Athena Pelton.

Three years after launching a flagship studio in the North Loop, Alchemy 365 has opened its fifth Twin Cities location in Uptown, where they will offer their unique fitness classes drawing from multiple exercise disciplines.

A short walk from a host of apartment complexes full of young professionals at the intersection of Fremont & Lagoon, Alchemy 365’s 5,700 square foot Uptown location hopes to draw clients who can stop by for a sweat before work, during lunch breaks or after the day is done.

“I think the Uptown crowd likes to work out after work,” said Jalisa Goetz, regional director of operations and a coach at Alchemy 365.

The Uptown space has two large studios, each of which can fit about 50-60 people for classes. The studios are lined with three rows of pull-up bars descending from the ceiling and a wall covered with Alchemy’s signature torpedo weights­­—essentially a kettlebell-dumbbell hybrid—medicine balls and boxes for jumping exercises.

Goetz said Alchemy mainly serves female athletes between 25 and 35, but does have customers of all ages, genders and fitness levels. People are encouraged to follow the classes at their own pace.

“If you have the mindset to do it, we can make it work,” she said.

Alchemy offers an array of classes, all of which are under an hour, that merge yoga, strength training and conditioning. Their most popular class, A20, starts with yoga and builds up to a 20-minute high-intensity stretch before cooling down. There’s also classes that emphasize strength training, and AFlow, an end of the week yoga class.

Alchemy has an apparel partnership with Lululemon and has also teamed up with local roasters at Misfit Coffee to offer nitro cold brew on tap.

The store has been running a soft opening since Nov. 10, and will have a Grand Opening celebration featuring free classes every hour, on the hour from 8.a.m. to noon, complete with post work out champagne, on Saturday, Nov. 17. The first week of classes are free, and the studio is offering discount founding memberships at the Uptown location through November.