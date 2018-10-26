Salty Tart now serving pastries, coffee on Harriet Ave

Salty Tart’s new bakery is open every morning at 2940 Harriet Ave.

Salty Tart has been baking at 2940 Harriet Ave. for more than a year, but now the doors are open for the public to grab oatmeal sour cherry cookies, mini quiche and coconut macaroons that the Food Network once declared the world’s best.

The new retail space is selling pumpkin cream cheese croissants, pastry cream-filled brioche, sweet Danish, soft sourdough, SK Coffee and a new Saturday cinnamon raisin brioche bread.

Salty Tart left the Midtown Global Market in September after 10 years. In addition to the new space off Lake Street, Salty Tart now operates at the Mill City Farmers Market, the MSP Airport and a storefront in Lowertown.

Salty Tart bakes from scratch every day, owned by chef and cancer survivor Michelle Gayer.

“To survive lung cancer and for your small business to survive lung cancer is pretty amazing,” Gayer told the Southwest Journal in 2017. “I have huge cups of gratitude all day long.”

Hours are 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday.