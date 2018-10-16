For sale: Greater Goods on Eat Street

Greater Goods donated to the rescue agency that gave them shop dog Ryder. Photo courtesy Greater Goods

The Greater Goods gift shop is available for sale at 2515 Nicollet Ave.

Lauren and Joel Gryniewski launched Greater Goods in 2013 as a home for their wholesale greeting card lines. They annually donate a portion of proceeds to local nonprofits like BLIND Inc. and Safe Hands Animal Rescue.

So far, buyer interest is promising — five parties came forward within 24 hours, said Lauren. They’re selling the shop in order to spend more time with their baby.

“We love what it brings to Eat Street and gives back to the community,” she said. “We just hope it can live on in Whittier.”