Allina Health expands, upgrades around Uptown

The Allina Isles clinic has a new layout and new design at 28th & Hennepin.

Allina Health is heavily investing in Southwest Minneapolis. The health care provider plans to open the area’s third location on the second floor of Calhoun Village at 3200 W. Lake St. in the spring of 2019.

Allina extensively renovated its Isles clinic at 2800 Hennepin Ave. last summer, and operates another clinic in the Uptown Row building on Lake Street.

At the revamped East Isles location, the new design by bdh + young aims to improve the layout and provide a warm atmosphere that brings the outdoors in.

Providers tend to have full schedules, seeing 80-90 patients per day. The Isles clinic of all-female providers specializes in internal medicine, or more complicated patient cases, with additional specialties that include women’s health, osteopathy and mental health services. The clinic offers early morning appointments, 24-hour scheduling and online care for common conditions.

The new Allina Greenway clinic at Calhoun Village will feature a full lab and radiology, internal medicine and podiatry.