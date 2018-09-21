Now open: The Parkway Theater

The Parkway Theater is back in business at 48th & Chicago.

The 1931 Parkway Theater is renovated and reopened, featuring a cocktail bar, a return of the popcorn machine, arcade games, movies and live performances.

Vintage 35mm film screenings (requiring an operator to swap in the next reel every 20 minutes) include Monty Python and the Holy Grail Sept. 27, A Clockwork Orange Oct. 4 and Psycho Oct. 25.

The stage will host performers like New Yorker staff writer Adam Gopnik Oct. 16, the new Spit Take Comedy Series and a sold-out show by Jeremy Messersmith. The Oct. 3 premiere of “Sweetness of Wild” will feature Caribbean food, a bike ride and cast performances. On Sept. 25, the venue will host the Twin Cities premiere of “ROCK RUBBER 45s,” a new film by radio host and director Bobbito García.

Advance tickets can be purchased online or at the neighboring Rock Paper Scissors Goods.