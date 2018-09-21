Coming soon to Eat Street: The Liquor Exchange

The former Old Arizona Café and Wine Bar and Studios at 2819-2821 Nicollet Ave. is slated to become home to a new restaurant and liquor store.

A proposal for a store called The Liquor Exchange was approved by the City Planning Commission Monday.

Chin Ern Chong of The Liquor Exchange said he plans to open a locally-focused store of about 1,200 square feet within the existing building. The store would be tucked away near the back of the site, he said. The project is still in the early stages, he said, and the store would not open in 2018.

An adjacent restaurant and bar would create a large outdoor seating area near Nicollet Avenue, according to a city staff report.

The prior founders of Old Arizona reinvented an abandoned set design shop into a center for after-school and arts programs for girls.