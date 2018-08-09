Now open: Rum Bar at Pimento Jamaican Kitchen

Pimento Jamaican Kitchen has learned how to throw a party since arriving on Eat Street in 2016. The Rum Bar, now open in the former Lost & Found space next door, gives the restaurant room to stretch out with a new stage and a new drink menu.

Pimento co-founder Tomme Beevas said dancers crowd their “Worldwide Discotheque,” the next of which is Aug. 10.

“It’s every major pop song from every culture,” he said, explaining they play everything from K-pop to Afrobeat to salsa.

They’ve also hosted legendary groups like The Mighty Diamonds, the long-running reggae trio who were contemporaries of Bob Marley.

The Rum Bar’s Operations Manager is Christopher Greenfield, who created the cocktail menu and a house rum blend. He’s a veteran of venues like Icehouse and Saffron and holds distinction as Beevas’ wife’s favorite bartender. One Rum Bar favorite is the Steel Bottom, he said, which combines Wray and Nephew rum, a propriety Dashfire Bitters blend only found at Pimento, lime juice, Red Stripe beer and Red Label wine. More than 20 available rums will include the revived Jamaican distillery Plantation, which is hitting the market this month.

Staff are grilling out of a tent in the “back yaad,” the patio that opened last summer. And they’re working with the city’s small business innovation team to find a way to open a more permanent outdoor kitchen and bar.

Pimento is preparing to open a second location at the Keg and Case Market in St. Paul.