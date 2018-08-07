Now open: Everett & Charlie gallery in Linden Hills

“There aren’t enough galleries in town. There just aren’t,” said Suzie Marty, owner of Everett & Charlie.

She emphasizes that visitors should come to shop seriously.

“It’s not a museum,” she said. “…I am supporting artists, and we need to sell things. If we stripped art away from everybody’s lives, we’d have nothing.”

She shows work by more than 40 local artists, ranging from watercolors for $30, prints for $100 and original pieces up to $5,000. Artists are on a waitlist to join the gallery, and participants bring in a fresh body of work every two months.

“It’s about telling a story too,” said Marty. “I know each and every one of these artists. I probably know their dogs’ names.”

When artist Joan Tangren Reynolds offered to share her pastel art, she promptly walked across the street and painted a piece to share. Behind the register is a painting by Kevin Kluever, who selects a frame before he starts each painting. A vintage chair by Amy Rottunda of House Language Studio is reupholstered with a 1947 fabric pattern. Kristi Abbott collaborated with muralists and tattoo artists for her 7 Warrior Women series, which represents strong women from across the globe.

For Marty, the gallery is a natural extension of her background in art and retail. She worked as a gourmet candy and gift buyer at Dayton’s, operated a gift shop in Waconia, and served as an art consultant for local businesses. While meeting a friend at The Harriet Brasserie, she saw a sign in the window advertising a space for lease at 2720 W. 43rd St.

“I called the number that night,” she said. “I started calling artist friends, and they said ‘Do it. We’re in.’”

Marty is a painter herself — she once ran a business painting murals inside homes — and she plans to paint smaller watercolors at the gallery.

“That’s my easel in the window,” she said.

The shop is named for her grandchildren. If more grandkids come along, she said she might have to open a second location.

Located next to Wild Rumpus in Linden Hills, the gallery hosts art openings, private events, wine tastings and musicians. For more information, visit everettandcharlie.com.