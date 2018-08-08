Misfit Coffee kicks open the doors

Marcus Parkansky of Misfit Coffee wants high energy in his new coffeehouse.

Conversation beats computers at Misfit Coffee, now open in the former Urban Bean spot at 2401 Lyndale Ave. S.

“The whole purpose is to make it more social and bring more energy into it,” said founder Marcus Parkansky.

The three-year-old Misfit Coffee trailer outfitted its new brick-and-mortar space with movable lighting, patio seating and bold custom wallpaper in the bathroom (just don’t get so distracted you forget to wash your hands, they advise).

The Mirage espresso machine is by Kees van der Westen, who originally created espresso machines as functional sculpture.

“This is one of our pieces of art in here,” Parkansky said.

Along with standard espresso drinks, Misfit offers drinks like the sassafrass blast, which incorporates heavy cream, nitro cold brew, horchata and root beer; the spoonbridge cherry chai with cherry flavor and sparkling water; and the cold brew colada with nitro cold brew and pineapple coconut nectar.

On the way out of the shop, grab-and-go growlers are available to fill with cold brew.

Misfit Coffee is open 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.