East Isles Farmers Market’s first season underway

Thao said customers love the mini carrots from her Afton-based garden.

Food is the focus at the East Isles Farmers Market, which is midway through its first season on The Mall.

Some of the new vendors are taking advantage of the market’s “pickle booth,” which allows ultra-small purveyors to sell under the state’s Cottage Food law.

“It’s a great opportunity for a lot us first-timers to get out there,” said Angela Satcher, owner of Granola Me!

Satcher scooped samples of vegan granola flavors like maple lavender and anisette, inspired by the Italian cookie. “Your friends, they’re biased. You can get honest opinions about what people think. … This week, everybody wants to try the cacao-curry.”

After five years working as organic vegetable farmers, the Armatage residents behind The Bakery Mpls brought berry galettes, scones and other baked goods that are organic and gluten-free. The Bakery next appears at the Linden Hills Farmers Market.

“Having been farmers, ingredients matter,” said Kelli Tennyson.

New vendors arriving the second half of the season include SK Coffee and The Lynhall, serving whipped cheesecake. Other vendors include Criollas (featuring homemade South American pastries), My Sweet Greens, Marilyn’s Gluten Free, Chang’s Kettle Corn and pasture-raised meats from ForageScape Farm. Rotating food trucks include The Herbivorous Butcher, Jinx Tea, Bushel and Peck and Kurb Side Food Co., created by the people behind Tin Fish.

Market sponsors include Lakes Area Realty, Peterssen/Keller Architecture, Joseph Gibbons of Merrill Lynch, Minuteman Press Uptown, Classic City Apartments, Ryan Companies, The Uptown Guy and Troubadour Wine Bar.

The market runs every Thursday from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. through Oct. 4.