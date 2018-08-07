Christian Science Reading Room relocates to 50th & France

The reading room moved to 50th & France after a long run at 43rd & Upton.

After operating in the heart of Linden Hills for more than 30 years, the Christian Science Reading Room has relocated to another bustling spot at 5015 France Ave. S.

Public reading rooms have long been a focus for Third Church of Christ Scientist at 42nd & Xerxes, a denomination founded in 1879 with a local presence dating back to the 1890s. The Linden Hills church was constructed in 1953.

Between 25-35 people typically visit the storefront each week, according to the librarian, and it’s available as a place for prayer and quiet study.

“This is a different kind of stop for people,” said Librarian Greg Rybak.

“It’s a wonderful refuge to study and think and pray,” said Martha Moffett of the Christian Science Committee on Publication.

The storefront provides weekly Bible lessons, items to study and purchase, and recent issues of The Christian Science Monitor, which is owned by First Church of Christ, Scientist in Boston. Founder Mary Baker Eddy launched the publication at age 87 in reaction to the “yellow” tabloid journalism of her time, aiming to “to injure no man, but to bless all mankind.”

Heartfelt has expanded into the former space in Linden Hills.