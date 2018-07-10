Tenka Ramen is open late in Uptown

The new Tenka Ramen Japanese kitchen has extended its Friday and Saturday hours to 2 a.m. by request.

“At midnight it’s a full house,” said Joyce, the manager.

The restaurant at 1404 W. Lake St. serves gyoza dumplings, bubble teas, pork belly buns and agedashi deep-fried tofu with ginger, radish, green onions and bonito flakes. Popular ramen bowls include the vegetarian, spicy miso, and shoyu pork and chicken.

Staff note there is no extra charge for extra spice.

The restaurant is open 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m.9 p.m. Sunday.