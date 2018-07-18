Stevens Square Farmers Market opens for the season

Stevens Square’s mini market — celebrating a 10th anniversary this year — is now open every Wednesday from 2 p.m.-6 p.m.

Thao Xiong Market has been with the Stevens Square Farmers Market since the beginning. Some of the workers said they’ve visited as long as they can remember, helping their parents as children.

David Lee said they wake up around 5 a.m. on market mornings and travel to the farm in Hastings, where they pick vegetables fresh to wash for the day.

Julie Chang recommended the green beans, which she’d been eating all day.

“They’re super addicting,” she said. “They’re sweet, crunchy, freshly picked — very refreshing.”

The vendor operates alongside produce by Lee Vang Farmers Market, as well as kale from Robert Skafte, grown in the nearby LaSalle Community Garden.

The market operates weekly through Oct. 10 at the Plymouth Congregational Church parking lot, located at the northwest corner of Nicollet & Franklin. The market accepts SNAP/EBT, Market Bucks and FMNP.

Also in Stevens Square, the annual Red Hot Art Art Festival returns Saturday and Sunday, July 21-22, featuring more than 100 artists, 20 local bands, food trucks, games and demonstrations.

The event runs from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at Stevens Square Park, 1801 Stevens Ave.