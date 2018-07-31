Now open: Sota Hot and Cold

Sota Hot and Cold opened in June in the former Phenom storefront.

Sota Hot and Cold is chopping and freezing Thai rolled ice cream at 2829 Hennepin Ave. S., with non-dairy options available by request.

Staff report that Uptown’s early favorites are the strawberry shortcake, the “cheeky chocolate” with brownies, M&Ms and milk chocolate; and the “campfire cooler” with graham crackers, chocolate and marshmallow.

The business launched last summer at the Little Mekong Night Market, and the Uptown location is Sota’s second.

Artwork by Gulgun “Gigi” Fingerhut (pictured at left) is currently installed throughout the shop.

The space’s former Phenom sneaker and streetwear shop has relocated to the North Loop at 115 Washington Ave. N.