Local Motion Boutique is back

As a pediatrician, Tonya Bryan already had plenty on her plate. But she couldn’t bear the thought of Local Motion closing after 30-plus years in Uptown. So she pulled a few all-nighters to renovate the shop into “1920s Hollywood glam-meets-French boutique.”

“Ninety percent of my wardrobe came from here,” she said. “I had a little panic attack, and I decided that somebody should keep it open.”

She’s keeping Local Motion designers like Kokoon and Laura Hlavac and carrying exclusive designs by shop founder Barbara Heinrich. And she’s adding jewelry at prices from $10-$1,800 by Jes Betzold, Margaret Dittrich, Jeana Sommers and Stephanie Lake.

As an art collector, she’s enjoyed curating art and arranging an Audrey’s closet-themed window display.

“I felt like Uptown really needs a gallery space,” she said, noting that Dean Gallery recently closed next door.

“Roux’s corner” at the back of the shop aims to fill another hole in the market following the closure of Bone Adventure, and fabric is available for custom dog beds.

The original iteration of Local Motion closed in April. Founder Barbara Heinrich said she wants to devote more time to her newborn granddaughter and her mother, age 99.

“I have had a wonderful career in fashion design and Uptown has been my home for 33 years,” she said in a message to customers. “I could not have lasted as long without the support of my local and steadfast customers and friends — I will miss each and every one of you!”

Bryan will continue to host Local Motion ladies’ nights. Events on July 19 and Sept. 20 will be devoted to the travel wardrobe, where they will talk about reversible clothes, versatile jewelry and pieces that can fit in a carry-on and wash in a European sink. An Aug. 23 event will showcase the work of artist Susan Fryer Voigt.

“You can hang out, chat and have a glass of wine,” she said. “…It’s kind of a fun place to be a woman.”