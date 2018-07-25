B-Dubs Express opens with self-serve taps

The wall of taps includes Indeed, Bent Paddle and Bauhaus.

B-Dubs Express is now open at 1221 W. Lake St., a space formerly home to Tum Rup Thai.

Similar small-format concepts opened last summer in Edina and Hopkins, focusing on fast counter service with draft and bottled beer and wine. B-Dubs serves wings, buffalo mac and cheese, burgers and sandwiches available for takeout or dine-in.

Todd Kronebusch, vice president of market development for Buffalo Wild Wings, said in an email last December that the company typically looks for new locations that hold a balance of residences and retail with demographics and spending habits that will support the restaurant. The Uptown location was also chosen for its “dense population with good foot and drive traffic,” he said.

The Uptown location is open until 10 p.m. on weekdays and 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.