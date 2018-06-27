The Tasting Room may anchor condo building at 31st & Holmes

Model units are under construction at De La Pointe condominiums.

As the build-out continues inside the De La Pointe condominiums at 3041 Holmes Ave. S., the developer is planning an upscale wine bar next to the former Lucia’s.

The wine bar would feature casual seating around a fireplace and serve “California cult” wines by Coursey Graves, which is based in Sonoma Valley and operated by developer Jim Graves’ brother John, a local entrepreneur. John Graves collaborates with winemaker Cabell Coursey, and their wines include an Estate Cabernet Sauvignon, Estate Syrah and Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon.

The menu would offer charcuterie, hors d’oeuvres, fine bread and cheese.

Jim said they previously considered an Italian restaurant, but scaled down the concept in response to neighborhood concerns. The wine bar would occupy the southeast portion of the ground floor, and Graves Hospitality would move into a second commercial space on the west side of the building.

The 900-square-foot venue would include 38 seats inside and space for about 15 seats outside, he said.

To create the wine bar, the residential property must be rezoned to allow the liquor license.

“It really should be part of the Uptown commercial area,” Jim said.

The City Planning Commission approved the building design in 2016 for nine luxury condominiums and 18 parking spaces.

Pending city approval, the wine bar would open in the early fall.