Now open: Trapeze champagne bar

They’ve popped the champagne at Trapeze, located next to Barbette at 1600 W. Lake St.

In development for two years as restaurateur Kim Bartmann’s side project, the doors are open and the bar is serving small bites like olives and almonds, pickled rock shrimp, Tête de Moine cheese and spring crudités, all made to pair with bubbles.

Bartmann said it’s hard to pick a favorite bottle — there are 87 of them — but her current favorite is an English bottle of Digby Brut (named for a 17th century philosopher and pirate). It’s made in a lengthy, traditional method resulting in more than a million fine bubbles per bottle, and comes courtesy of the Libation Project, a local importer.

The menu also features “pet nats,” short for pétillant-naturel, described as wine bottled while fermentation is in mid-swing, creating a refreshing and “usually chuggable” beverage.

Bubbles curator Jill Mott is an importer herself, and she has traveled to more than two dozen countries exploring vineyards and breweries.

“From classic to artisanal and cult to natural producers, these selections (some of which have been sourced directly from sparkling and Champagne houses) will be worthy of a relaxing Thursday night out or a blow down celebration,” Mott said in a statement.

Chef Jessica Cak, Barbette’s chef for the past six months, has worked at restaurants across the country, including local spots like Corner Table and Café Alma.

The champagne bar is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 5 p.m.

Also coming soon: Barbette’s annual Bastille Day, July 15 from 3 p.m.-10 p.m. at Irving & Lagoon.

The day features Jeremy Messersmith and MC Foxy Tann, along with an artist market, Picnic Operetta and Circus Juventas.

A portion of proceeds at the zero-waste event will benefit Be The Match.