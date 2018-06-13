East Isles Farmers Market launches June 28

The inaugural Thursday night East Isles Farmers Market will feature 26 local food vendors, food trucks and music on The Mall between Hennepin and Humboldt.

The market will sell wild-caught salmon, organic veggies, berries, olive oil and homemade pies.

“It’s dinner,” said Debbie Gold, director of the new market. “You can come and buy everything you need for dinner and dessert.”

A “pickle booth” will take advantage of the state Cottage Food law. Residents who make foods like canned fruits and veggies out of the home can register with the Minnesota Dept. of Agriculture and sell from the pickle booth.

“It lets the person next door sell her jam at a farmers market,” Gold said.

Vendors include Folly Coffee Roasters, which specializes in light roasts that bring out natural flavors that aren’t typically associated with coffee, like blueberry in the Ethiopian Yirgacheffe. Roasting is offset by solar power and geothermal coils. Coffee is the “freshest of the fresh,” and anything roasted more than 90 days ago is donated to shelters and charities. The company name is a nod to James J. Hill’s decision to fund the costly Stone Arch Bridge, dubbed “Hill’s Folly” in his time.

Maazah Chutney comes courtesy of Afghani sisters who are sharing their mother’s “Magic Green Sauce.” The goes-with-anything condiment is called Maazah, which is “flavor” in Farsi.

There are Criolla Pastries, based in CARAG, which started as a small project to help the baker feel closer to the shore of Rio de la Plata. They make pastries including a dulce de leche croissant and cookies like alfajores, masitas and macarons.

Egg|Plant Urban Farm Supply carries supplies for backyard gardens, chicken coops, cheese-making, fermenting and preserving.

There are treats by Jo Garrison, who has a background in wedding cakes and fine art, and Surrender Salmon, which is named for the family boat that fishes out of Bristol Bay in Alaska.

More than half of the vendors are women-owned; the market sought women- and minority-owned businesses to “further an equitable marketplace.”

Other vendors include The Farm of Minnesota’s organic produce, where Dan farms the land his grandfather owned in Hutchinson; Ruf Acres Farm’s heirloom tomatoes and strawberries; MaiLa’s fresh produce and flowers; Phenhli Thao Produce; My Sweet Greens’ microgreens; Unparalleled Farms’ pasture-raised, organically-fed beef and lamb; Thao Lee produce; Growing Lots fruits, vegetables and herbs; The Smiling Olive olive oils and vinegars; Hip Pop Gourmet Popcorn; maple syrup and honey by Jim Jyrik; Pet Wants natural dog treats; ROMI Apothecary’s natural skincare oils; Medford Creek Natural Apiaries Honey; La La Homemade Ice Cream; Wicked Pies handmade pies and mini pies; Chang’s Kettle Corn; Granola Me! granola; Ladyfern Flowers; and Lowry Hill Meats.

Food trucks will appear on a rotating basis.

Master gardeners and master recyclers will operate other educational booths. The event will make strides toward becoming a zero-waste event in future years.

The market will run every Thursday from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. through Oct. 4, taking a break on Aug. 2 to make way for the Uptown Art Fair.