Coming soon: Vegan East

A husband-and-wife team is taking over the former Ecopolitan space to open a new vegan bakery at 2409 Lyndale Ave. S.

Vegan East began as an in-home bakery. Sheila Nelson started by baking around her full-time schedule at U.S. Bank, later taking a part-time job to spend more time in the kitchen. When the couple went vegan, the baking evolved, and Nelson leaned on YouTube videos and trial-and-error guesses to perfect her recipes.

They launched Vegan East’s cupcakes at Twin Cities Veg Fest in 2016 and opened their first location in February in White Bear Lake.

Known for desserts like lemon raspberry cupcakes and ice cream cookie sandwiches, the bakery will add quiche and sandwiches to the small menu. The cinnamon roll is a particularly quick seller, said co-owner Reid Nelson.

“People are shocked that’s what a vegan cinnamon roll tastes like,” hesaid. “The food is good. Not good for vegan food, just good, period.”

The bakery offers gluten-free options as well.

Vegan East may open late this summer.

Caspian Group purchased the Ecopolitan property, according to Principal Rafik Moore. He said the rest of the building would be used as rental apartments. In Touch Massage remains in the building as well.