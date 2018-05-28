Biz Buzz

Utepils becomes official beer of Minnesota Cricket Association

Updated: May 28, 2018 - 4:14 pm
Cricket players at Bryn Mawr Meadows in 2017. Photo courtesy of MCA
Cricket players at Bryn Mawr Meadows may increasingly end the night at Utepils Brewing, which recently became a sponsor of the Minnesota Cricket Association (MCA).

The nonprofit MCA has operated for more than 40 years, aiming to make cricket a mainstream American sport. The group notes that America’s founding fathers played cricket, and baseball is a direct descendant of the game. The organization hosts leagues and tournaments at Bryn Mawr Meadows.

Utepils also sponsors several local rugby clubs, as well as the Minnesota Freeze Australian Rules Football Club and the Twin Cities Robert Emmet’s Hurling Club (an Irish sport similar to field hockey).

