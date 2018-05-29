StormKing Barbecue calls it quits

StormKing Barbecue is closed due to “unpopular demand” at 16 ½ W. 26th St., and the adjoining Black Sheep Pizza Coal Fired Pizza will continue to control the space.

Before opening StormKing, owner Jordan Smith said they used the 26th Street space as an office and thought about making it an art gallery. Now they’re going dark to regroup and decide what to do over the summer.

Calling the area a “barbecue desert,” Smith expressed disappointment with the closure. He said Black Sheep was seeing 10 times the sales of StormKing over the course of a week.

“I’ve wanted to do barbecue for probably 15 years,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s a business, so it has to support itself.”