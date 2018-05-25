Showroom closes with a celebration Saturday

Showroom’s five-year run ends this weekend at 615 W. Lake St. with a closing event Saturday, May 26.

Kim Jurek-Valanzasca said the neighborhood has changed since the store’s early days, and she plans to open a smaller, more intimate storefront June 1 called The Fitting Room at 38th & Grand, located next to Kinoko Kids. She plans to curate pieces from some of the same designers that have appeared at Showroom, including FOAT, Joeleen Torvick and Scott J Lehmann. She will also showcase a new brand of her own called Alma Mia.

“There is a lot of color. It feels really fresh to me,” she said.

Showroom’s cooperative business model will end, she said, replaced by a model focused on commissions.

Co-founder Jen Chilstrom left the cooperative last winter, and said she’s proud of the work she did at Showroom.

“The work speaks for itself,” she said. She’s currently the co-exhibitions director at Altered Esthetics and the arts and gallery coordinator for the East Side Arts Council.

The closing celebration is 11 a.m.-7 p.m. featuring bubbly, live music and markdowns on select pieces.