Marhaba Grill hosts iftar meals throughout Ramadan

Marhaba Grill owner Mohamed Shehata (center) prepares for an iftar dinner in late May.

At sundown each night during Ramadan, Marhaba Grill is holding iftar dinners at 2801 Nicollet Ave. S.

Chef Mohamed Hegazi helps prepare a mountain of food that awaits people who fast all day without food and water, greeting nightfall with prayer and food. A recent buffet included duck, salmon, shrimp, lamb shank and stuffed cabbage, said restaurant owner Mohamed Shehata.

Ramadan continues through June 14.

Customer Abdi Nasir explained that he celebrates Ramadan as the holy month the Quran came down. After fasting for many hours, he said he doesn’t look at food the same way.

“People eat every single day and they don’t appreciate what God gives them,” he said. “…It teaches people patience, and to be thankful for what they get.”