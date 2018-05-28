Gohan mobile sushi bar hits the market

From their mobile sushi bar, Kou and Christi Kue can serve fresh sushi at the Linden Hills Farmers Market, teach bachelorette parties how to roll sushi on a rooftop patio, or feed more than 500 people at a wedding.

“We can basically get it anywhere,” Christi said.

Friends at WAAM Industries created a bar that can fit through a door and stand on a trailer, with a foldable workstation, a sushi case and a counter where four people can belly up in chairs made by Blu Dot.

And it’s fast. Kou specializes in temaki hand-rolled sushi, which takes seconds to make.

“You can make a lot of sushi rolls very quickly that way,” Christi said.

Gohan means “rice” or “meal” in Japanese. Served in a street food style that’s reminiscent of an ice cream cone, the ingredients are rolled in nori (seaweed) and meant to be eaten immediately with fingers instead of chopsticks.

Kou is a sushi chef with 12 years of training at venues around the city. Christi said it’s always been a dream to open their own business. They brainstormed while she was pregnant with her son, who is now two years old.

“That was all I did, all day and all night,” Christi said. “…We realized nobody was doing much catering for sushi.”

The company takes the mystery out of sushi-making by offering classes that cover the process start to finish, from how to buy the right ingredients to how to achieve the right flavor. Gohan also offers a hand roll box filled with ingredients like fish, crab, house-pickled vegetables, tamagoyaki (Japanese rolled omelet), sesame seeds and pickled ginger.

All of the sauces are made from scratch, and any ingredient that can be local is local, Christi said.

She foresees that a menu favorite this season will be the poké with blackened salmon: slightly spicy on the outside and straightforward and flavorful on the inside.

The Linden Hills Farmers Market runs every Sunday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. outside Settergren’s Hardware, 2813 W. 43rd St. Gohan will also appear at the Mill City Farmers Market on June 30, July 14, July 28, Aug. 11 and Aug. 25.