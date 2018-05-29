Copilot Dog Outfitters offers gear and grooming in Linden Hills

Audrey, the shop dog at Copilot Dog Outfitters, likes to paddleboard. And she wears dog goggles to protect her eyes from wind and sun glare. And if she gets tired, she can sit upright in a backpack-like K9 Sport Sack, where she can still see the action.

The new shop, located near the heart of the annual Woofstock celebration, carries merchandise tailored for active dog owners.

“The focus is active outdoor products that are functional,” said owner Kim Hanson.

There are bike baskets, leashes that attach to bicycles, harnesses of all sizes and Burley bike trailers. A wall is full of durable and classic toys, and there are boots for all seasons. A big ramp allows dogs to climb up while they’re fitted in new gear — Hanson said it seems to be a hit, based on all the Instagram photos.

She stocks natural treats mostly free of wheat, corn and soy, with samples like Bocce’s Bakery PB + Banana at the counter.

Hanson said she added a grooming salon to the business after noticing that it’s not uncommon for a good groomer to book out six weeks in advance. She enrolled in grooming school herself, and she spent time to find the “perfect groomer” in Alexandra Sorenson.

Hanson previously worked for a homebuilder who retired.

“I thought a retail store would be fun,” she said.

She said she enjoys chatting with customers and appreciates the supportive small businesses.

“It’s a nice way to get involved in the neighborhood and the community,” she said.

Copilot Dog Outfitters is located on the ground floor of the Linden43 apartments at 4280 Sheridan Ave. S.