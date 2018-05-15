Coming soon to 50th & France: CRISP & GREEN

Steele Smiley (center), the entrepreneur behind STEELE Fitness, was a silent partner in the launch of CRISP & GREEN and became majority owner in 2017. Photo courtesy CRISP & GREEN

Construction is underway on a new CRISP & GREEN location slated to open this summer at 3930 W. 50th St.

The menu offers salads like the Yacht Club (with shrimp, avocado, radish and jalapeño-lime vinaigrette), smoothies like the Big Island (with banana, pineapple, coconut milk and vanilla pea protein), seasonal items like Pesto Primavera, build-your-own dishes, and grain bowls like the Chef Curry (with tofu, roasted yam, fajita pepper and ginger-curry vinaigrette).

The fast-casual restaurant got its start in Wayzata and the North Loop. The company recently announced plans to expand the franchise nationally.

The Edina storefront was previously home to SHOP in the CITY, which relocated four doors down into a larger two-level space at 3916 W. 50th St.