Rock Paper Scissors Goods brings vinyl, vegan bags to 48th & Chicago

Tes de Luna and Jason Hughes ran side-by-side stores in Seattle. She ran a boutique and gallery; he ran a record shop. They opened second locations — again, next to each other — at the Melrose Market in Seattle. Now their businesses are closer than ever. They share a storefront at 4806 Chicago Ave., selling everything from classic records to children’s books and vegan handbags.

The proximity started as a lucky coincidence for the couple in 2004. De Luna was launching a clothing line, working at craft fairs and wishing for a storefront. A for-lease sign went up next to Hughes’ Sonic Boom Records store, and he immediately called her.

“It all worked out, and it was really cute, because I got to be next door,” de Luna said.

Now that the owners have sold their Seattle shops and relocated to Minneapolis, their combined business is a mix of children’s books, Nirvana records, rotating fine artwork, funky handcrafted jewelry, paper goods and ceramics.

The shop showcases handmade Stitch & Swash bags that de Luna previously sold in Seattle. The bag caught the eye of a film crew working on the movie “Twilight,” which bought it for the character Bella.

“The prop stylist came into the store, and said, ‘This looks like a bag that a girl that likes a vampire would wear,’” she said.

De Luna also works as a freelance designer. She offers “Toddler Tuesday” events with crafts inspired by children’s books, and she’s planning summer art classes for elementary students.

“I love picture books for kids,” she said. “The kids’ art supplies are selling like crazy.”

Adults can attend Wednesday evening classes to take on projects like macramé or terrariums. An upcoming embroidery workshop features floral patterns by artist Jess Phoenix.

The record side of the shop carries new releases, harder-to-find albums and classics, with options to sell or trade used records.

“We’re trying to keep the best of the best here,” Hughes said.