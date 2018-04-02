Now open: The Pourhouse Uptown

The Pourhouse Uptown is sports bar by day, party bar by night.

At the new Pourhouse bar in Uptown, aerial artists will perform suspended on silks. Local bands like Some Sh-tty Cover Band will take the stage, and DJs Dudley D and Matty Matt will oversee the dance floor.

“It’s a Vegas sort of vibe,” said social media and marketing coordinator Whitney Storvick. “It’s a bit more entertainment-focused.”

The Prohibition-inspired bar at 2923 Girard Ave. S. will take advantage of Coup d’Etat’s walkup window, offering late-night “carnival-style” food.

By day, The Pourhouse takes on the atmosphere of a sports bar, with at least 50 screens showing games. Sunday brunch offers an all-you-can-eat menu, including endless bloodies and beer.

A vinyl swap night sponsored by Electric Fetus will take place every Monday. There is space for trading under giant chandeliers in the back room, and DJs will accept records to spin from home collections.

On “Boozeday Tuesday,” anyone with a birthday that week can drink for free when they bring at least four friends.

Uptown is the third location for The Pourhouse. The second location in Dinkytown opened in December.

The Pourhouse currently operates from 3 p.m.-2 a.m., with additional hours for brunch starting at 11 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday. The Pourhouse happy hour is 3 p.m.-6 p.m. with half-priced apps and two-for-one cocktails; a late-night happy hour serves pizzas from 10 p.m.-midnight.