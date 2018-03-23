Vicinity Coffee consolidates into 34th & Lyndale location

Vicinity Coffee, the successor to Anodyne, lasted nearly four years before closing this month and consolidating its business at 34th & Lyndale. But lots of callers want to serve food and drinks on the corner, according to a representative of property owner South Upton Properties Partnership. He said some potential vendors want to obtain a beer and wine license as well.

The building also houses the commissary for Sebastian Joe’s, and previously hosted Leonardo’s Basement, which relocated to the Windom neighborhood in 2015.

Ryan Sarno, a Vicinity Coffee assistant manager, said the closure allows Vicinity to simplify and develop new community events and offerings on Lyndale.

“The Nicollet cafe had its up and downs, and we especially appreciate the Kingfield neighborhood’s support over the past few years,” Sarno said in an email. “I hope many of those regulars will make themselves at home a mile away at the Lyndale Vicinity.”