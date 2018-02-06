Now open: Moxy Hotel

The Moxy Hotel opened shortly before the Super Bowl and filled all 125 rooms.

Guests of the Moxy Hotel check in at the bar, where they immediately receive complimentary cocktails with fresh-squeezed lime juice, rum and cherry bitters.

Most rooms are about 200 square feet, so guests are encouraged to take advantage of the first-floor lobby, which is also open to the public. They can play beer pong, listen to records available for purchase, use complimentary Wi-Fi, or grab a coffee and chat with the bartenders (who hail from 510 Lounge, The Kenwood and Esker Grove).

Vanessa DeLaire, the Moxy’s director of sales, said the hotel takes an “unapologetic approach” to its amenities.

“We don’t have a fuzzy robe, but our bar is kicking,” she said.

There is a photo booth and space for shuffleboard, foosball or Jenga. Staff envision mini popup shows in the lobby with DJs and live bands. DeLaire said an ideal scenario is an impromptu three-song set from a band performing at First Avenue and staying at the Moxy.

Typical rates for the hotel’s 125 rooms will range from about $149-$209. Staff will partner with nearby apartment operators to provide a space for residents who have a lag time between leases.

Rooms hold 42-inch televisions, LED lights that shine under the beds, and Fender guitars and amps for guests to play or autograph.

The larger Green Room Suite on the sixth floor features vaulted ceilings, a round Japanese soaking tub, private bar and glass-bottom balcony.

The Soo Visual Arts Center provided artwork for the hotel. A mural by Reggie LeFlore II outside the basement-level gym pays homage to the “Minneapolis Sound,” featuring Janet Jackson, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

“It’s my favorite part of the hotel,” DeLaire said. “You can’t get more Minneapolis.”

Moxy is Marriott International’s millennial-focused brand, and the Lake & Emerson location owned by Graves Hospitality is the fifth location to open in the U.S. and the 22nd to open globally. An eight-story Moxy Hotel is under construction in downtown Minneapolis at Washington and Chicago avenues.